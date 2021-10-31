New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of 2021’s Best Games

One of Xbox Game Pass’ new games is one of 2021’s best games. Now, for an unspecified limited time, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download and play The Forgotten City, one of the higher-rated games of the year and a sleeper hit of many for Game of the Year.

Debuting back in July via publisher Dear Villager and developer Modern Storyteller, The Forgotten City is a mystery adventure role-playing game that is an expanded version of a popular Skyrim mod of the same name. Depending on the platform, it boasts a Metacritic score ranging from 85 to 90. Meanwhile, on Steam, it boasts a rare “Overwhelmingly Positive” User Review rating, with 96 percent of 2,743 reviews reviewing the game positively.

“Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colorful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

As noted, it’s unclear how long The Forgotten City is available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but as long as it’s available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase the game with a 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.