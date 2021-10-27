Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Surprised With Special Freebie

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a special and a limited-time freebie that is perfect for this Halloween. While Xbox Game Pass is a video game subscription service, Microsoft has gone ahead and gifted subscribers via Xbox Game Pass Perks via the Game Pass app, The Cabin the Woods, for free. That said, the code needs to be claimed and redeemed by October 31, when it will expire.

The Cabin in the Woods is a horror film that debuted back in 2011 and attempted to “revitalize” the slasher film genre whilst providing a critical satire on torture porn, which was hot in horror movies at the time. Directed by Drew Goddard and written and produced by Joss Whedon, it doubled its budget at the box office, partially thanks to its cast which included the likes of Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Richard Jenkins, and Bradley Whitford.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A rambunctious group of five college friends steal away for a weekend of debauchery in an isolated country cabin, only to be attacked by horrific supernatural creatures in a night of endless terror and bloodshed. Sound familiar? Just wait. As the teens begin to exhibit standard horror movie behavior, a group of technicians in a control room are scrutinizing, and sometimes even controlling, every move the terrified kids make! With their efforts continually thwarted by the all-powerful eye in the sky, do they have any chance of escape?

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.