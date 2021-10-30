PS4 and PS5 Losing New Exclusive Game to Xbox Next Month

PS4 and PS5 are losing a new exclusive game to Xbox consoles next month. Between Demon’s Souls, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, and more, the PS4 and PS5 have a ton of exclusives and console exclusives of the highest quality. However, sometime next month, it will lose one of these exclusive games, though the game shedding its exclusivity is nowhere near as notable as the aforementioned titles.

Sometime next month, an enhanced edition of Oddworld: Soulstorm, appropriately titled Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, will release on PS4, PS5, and PC. This isn’t that notable because the base game has been available on these platforms since April. In fact, the game was notably free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 in April. However, next month will be the first time the game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

The digital version of the enhanced edition will cost $39.99, the same price point as the base game. However, if you want to cop a retail copy or the Collector’s Edition, you will need to fork over $49.99 and $149.99, respectively.

It’s unclear what’s going to happen with the base version of the game. It will presumably be removed and replaced with the enhanced edition or it will drop in price. What we do know is what the enhanced edition comes with, which is improved gameplay mechanics, motion code, all previously released updates, and new content as well.

Right now, there’s no word when exactly in November this new enhanced edition will release, but obviously, November is right around the corner, so this should change very soon. And when it does, we will be sure to update you with everything you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5, the Xbox Series X|S, and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.