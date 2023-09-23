Xbox Sale Discounts Two Popular AAA Games by 90 Percent

Hundreds of Xbox One games, as well as some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games, are on sale right now, courtesy of the Microsoft Store. Included in these deals are two popular, albeit older, AAA games that have been discounted 90 percent. One of these games normally has a price point of $100, while the other normally costs $50. As a result, the two discounts save you a massive $135, however, this is assuming you pay full price for each game.

Below you can check out both of these games. This includes not just a trailer for each game, but a description of each game, pricing information for each game, and a link to the Xbox store listing of each game.

XCOM 2 Collection -- $9.99

"The XCOM 2 Collection includes the award-winning strategy game XCOM 2, the War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs (Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy's Children, Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift) for a bundled discount. Aliens rule Earth, promising a brilliant future for mankind while secretly hiding a sinister agenda. As the leader of a guerrilla force facing impossible odds, you must ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction."

Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $4.99

"Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten.

Both of these are only available for two more days. Come September 26, each deal will have expired. Of course, it's possible, another sale will go live and pick up both games, but there's no reason to anticipate this, and even if it does happen, there's no guarantee the discounts will be as substantial.

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals as it all pertains to not just Xbox Series X|S, but the Xbox One as well -- click here.