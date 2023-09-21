Xbox Finally Getting One of 2023's Best RPGs

One of the best RPGs that has released so far in 2023 is finally slated to head to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass. By all accounts, 2023 has been a fantastic year when it comes to role-playing games. Within the past couple of months alone, titles like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield have been released and have found a lot of success. Now, one title that launched in the early portion of the year on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch is coming to Xbox, but not until 2024.

Announced today to coincide with Tokyo Game Show 2023, Square Enix revealed that Octopath Traveler 2 will finally be coming to Xbox hardware early next year. Originally, Octopath Traveler 2 arrived back in February and came to every platform (PlayStation, Switch, PC) other than Xbox. This move was seen as a bit odd at the time and was only more upsetting to Xbox fans given that Octopath 2 was pretty well received by critics. Fortunately, this absence of Ocopath Traveler 2 on Xbox will no longer be continuing, and best of all, when it does launch next year, it will be released directly onto Xbox Game Pass.

One reason why Octopath Traveler 2 coming to Xbox is such a big deal is because, in recent years, Square Enix has slowly become averse to releasing its games on Xbox platforms. For the most part, Square has become a publisher that has close ties to PlayStation and Nintendo, which has occasionally led to Xbox fans being left wanting. And while larger titles from Square such as Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Remake have yet to make the jump to Xbox, it seems that a recent agreement with Microsoft has opened the door to more releases like this coming about in the future.

To learn more about what Octopath Traveler 2 will have in store when it comes to Xbox next year, you can find the game's official description below.

"The story takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies. Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty.

In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey. Embark on an adventure all your own."

Features