Xbox Game Pass Users Slam Microtransactions for Ruining Long-Awaited Release

A long-awaited release dropped this week, and the moment it did, it was available with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. In other words, rather than have to spend $20 to access the game like everyone else, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were able to play it right away at no extra cost. And it sounds like this money saved is going to be needed because there are microtransactions in the game. The microtransactions are only for cosmetic items, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers over on Reddit aren't happy that even non-free-to-play indie games have microtransactions now.

"Am I the only one that's disappointed that Party Animals has so many microtransations," reads one of the top posts on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page. "It's not a free game and it's sort of upsetting that so many skins are locked behind paywalls. And I know skins don't matter, but they're the only form of real progression in the game..... I thought it was just gonna be a fun $20 party game like Gang Beasts, but nope. Just another greedy video game company. I expect this from AAA devs, but it's disheartening to see it in Game Pass-funded indie games."

The comments section of the post echoes the sentiment: "It's literally a paid for free to play game, they couldn't even pick a lane so decided to just sit in both and try to milk as much money as possible," reads one comment. "It's awful, and anyone who defends it with 'but it's just cosmetic' is part of the problem. It's a paid game with free-to-play monetization. Any game trying to double dip on customers like this deserves to die in my opinion, which sucks to say after 3 years waiting for release," reads a second comment.

Right now, the game boasts Metacritic scores that range from 77 to 80, so it doesn't appear these microtransactions are negatively impacting the game much with critics. However, consumers are enjoying the game less, as evident by the games "Mixed" reviews over on Steam.

That said, and as always, feel free to chime in with your take. Do you agree with these Xbox Game Pass subscribers? Do microtransactions ruin Party Animals or is it easy to just avoid the game's cosmetics?