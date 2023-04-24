Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are divided about an upcoming game, which just happens to be the subcription service's next major drop and also the next major release for Xbox. The game in question is Redfall from Bethesda and Arkane Studios, both of which fall under the Xbox umbrella. That said, where there is plenty anticipation for the new game from the developers of Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop, there's also plenty of hesitation and doubt as well.

Why people are excited for the game goes without saying. The developer in question is of significant pedigree, it's a major Xbox release, and it wll be "free" to millions upon release via Game Pass. Why is there doubt and hesitation though? Well, a lot of it stems from the 30 FPS cap on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, the always online requirement and other small inconveinces are also rubbing some players the wrong way.

To ths end, a post over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page has been drawing lots of attention, with 555 comments so far. The title of the post asks Reddit users if they are still excited for the game despite the contorversy surrodning it. Accordng to the comments, many are. However, many of the 555 comments aren't.

"People who justify this disaster or say that they can't see the difference are part of the problem. Launching a first-party exclusive with 30 FPS only is unacceptable in 2023. They need to delay the game until it's ready," reads one of these more negative comments.

In addition to this, others have pointed out a lack of hype for the game, which is true. It's perhaps not generated as much pre-release hype as you would expect, controverseies aside. This is par the course for Arkane Studios though, who makes critically-acclaimed games, but they have yet to penerate the mainstream market in any meaningful way.

