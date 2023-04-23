Xbox Game Pass Losing Award-Winning Game Next Month

Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers access to more than 100 games per month, but as new games are added, others get removed. On May 1st, the service will lose multiple titles, including Tetris Effect: Connected, an award-winning take on the classic puzzle franchise. For those that have never played Tetris Effect: Connected, the game features gameplay that's mostly the same as past Tetris titles, but with stunning visuals, music, and themes. For both longtime fans of the series, and those that have never played a Tetris game, it's probably the best possible version on current platforms!

Tetris Effect: Connected has been available on Xbox Game Pass for more than two years now, so subscribers have had a long time to check it out. However, those that haven't taken the plunge still have more than a week to play and see if it's right for them. The Tetris series has been going strong since 1985, and has seen countless variations and ports over the last 38 years. The game has proven so popular that a dramatization of its history was recently released on Apple TV+.

Of course, Xbox users will still have the option of purchasing Tetris Effect: Connected once it has been removed! The game currently retails for $39.99 on the Microsoft Store, and readers can find it right here. Obviously that's quite a bit more than a monthly Game Pass subscription costs, but for those that enjoy the game, it might be worth the asking price. In addition to Tetris Effect: Connected, four other games will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 1st: Bugsnax, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Destroy All Humans!, and Unsouled.

Thankfully, the blow of these departures has been softened a bit by several new additions. Multiple new games were added to Game Pass over the last few days, and players can soon expect to see Cassette Beasts, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, and Redfall.

