Xbox Discounts Critically Acclaimed $60 Game to Just $2.99

A new Xbox sale has discounted an Xbox One game that is normally $59.99 to just $2.99, offering up mega savings in the process. Unfortunately, there is no Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X version of the game, but it is playable on these machines via backward compatibility technology. That said, the savings of $57 is set to end on April 27, when the deal expires. At the moment of writing this, that's three days away. If you're reading this after April 27, you will either need to wait for the next sale or pay the full $60.

As for the game, it's a 2016 joint from developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K Games. A tacticaly strategy game, it debuted to an 87 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. On Metacritic, it's the sixth highest-scoring strategy game ever made for the Xbox One. If you haven't connected the dots, the mystery game is XCOM 2, a sequel to 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown, which rebooted the classic series. The sequel is widely considered to be a step down from its predecessor, however, that's not saying much negative about the game as the 2012 reboot is one of the greatest strategy games ever made.

"XCOM 2 is the sequel to the award-winning strategy game XCOM: Enemy Unknown," reads an official pitch of the game from 2K Games. "Earth has changed and is now under alien rule. Facing impossible odds you must rebuild XCOM, and ignite a global resistance to reclaim our world and save humanity."

The game's official description continues: "Take command of the Avenger, an alien supply craft converted to XCOM's mobile headquarters. New open-ended gameplay lets you decide where to guide your strike team, how to grow popular support, and when to combat enemy counter-operations."

