Xbox Game Pass Now Has 12 Free Downloads for Halo Fans

Xbox Game Pass now has 12 free Halo downloads thanks to a new addition to the subscription that is unfortunately locked behind the most expensive tier of it, aka Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Unlike all of the other Halo experiences available via Xbox Game Pass though, which are permanent additions to the subscription service, this new Halo experience is not. More specifically, and as you may know, you can currently nab a 30-day subscription to Paramount+ via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This, by design, coincides with the roll out of Season 2 of the Halo TV show, which is apparently much better than the first season. The only catch, other than it being locked behind Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is that you have to redeem this offer before May 10, when it will expire.

Halo Season 2 via free 30-day trial of Paramount+ (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Only)

via free 30-day trial of Paramount+ (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Only) Halo Master Chief Collection (Includes: Halo, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, Halo 4)

Collection (Includes: Halo, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, Halo 4) Halo 5

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

"On the whole, the creative team behind Halo Season 2 gets through the clean-up effort from Season 1 pretty quickly and sets a much cleaner and more accessible premise for Season 2: The Covenant is gathering its might in the shadows and striking out with impunity and no one believes Master Chief about the dire level of threat that's coming, so the Spartans need to prove it before it's too late," reads a snippet from our official review of the show's second season. "Everything beyond that is kept vague or implied enough for viewers to lock into and sets up an arc that's basic yet dynamic enough to keep viewers coming back each week for more reveals and the exciting battles we already know are coming by the end of Episode 2."

For more Halo coverage -- including all of the latest Halo news, all of the latest Halo rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Halo speculation as it pertains to the show and the game series -- click here.