Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 New Games, Makes Horror Fans Very Happy
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added five new games across both versions. Of these five games, four of them are now available on the Xbox One version, while four are also coming to the PC version of the subscription service. For those not proficient in math, that's three games common across both versions and one version unique to each version of the service.
As for the games, the most notable addition is surely Resident Evil 7, one of the generations best horror games. Thankfully for horror fans, this addition is available on both versions. Meanwhile, the other biggest addition is likely World War Z, one of 2019's biggest sleeper hits. On top of this, chapter two of Tell Me Why -- the new choice-based adventure game from Life is Strange developer Dontnod -- has also been added, which is notable because it just dropped today.
Below, you can read more about all five games, as well as check out trailers for each:
Resident Evil 7 (Xbox One & PC)
About: "Menace and desperation seethe through the rotting walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard marks a new beginning for survival horror with a shift to an immersive first-person perspective. Powered by the RE Engine, graphics reach new heights of incredible photorealism to further draw players into the disturbing game world."
World War Z (PC)
About: "Humanity is on the brink of extinction. From New York to Moscow and Jerusalem, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead."
Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (Xbox One & PC)
About: "The Ronan twins continue to uncover Mary-Ann's secrets, but find that some people who knew her want the truth to stay buried. Michael helps Tyler adapt to life in Delos Crossing, while Alyson struggles with the tension between her brother and Uncle Eddy."
Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox One & PC)
About: "Touhou Project meets Metroidvania in this phenomenal title. The protagonist Sakuya Izayoi explores a Gensokyo-like world with her skills sealed. She must unseal her skills, and fight against other Touhou Project characters to discover the truth about this world she finds herself in. The world, the characters, and their animations… the beauty of the Touhou Project world is expressed through gorgeous pixel graphics. Touhou Luna Nights is not only for Touhou fans but one that can be enjoyed by anyone who loves their 2D action games."
Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Xbox One)
About: "The biggest and fourthiest addition to this storied party game franchise features the blanking fun sequel Fibbage 3 and its brand-new game mode, Fibbage: Enough About You; the web-based frame game Survive the Internet; the spooky date-a-thon Monster Seeking Monster; the deranged debate match Bracketeering; and the one-up art game Civic Doodle. Use your phones or tablets as controllers and play with up to 16 players, plus an audience of up to 10,000!"