Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 New Games, Makes Horror Fans Very Happy

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added five new games across both versions. Of these five games, four of them are now available on the Xbox One version, while four are also coming to the PC version of the subscription service. For those not proficient in math, that's three games common across both versions and one version unique to each version of the service.

As for the games, the most notable addition is surely Resident Evil 7, one of the generations best horror games. Thankfully for horror fans, this addition is available on both versions. Meanwhile, the other biggest addition is likely World War Z, one of 2019's biggest sleeper hits. On top of this, chapter two of Tell Me Why -- the new choice-based adventure game from Life is Strange developer Dontnod -- has also been added, which is notable because it just dropped today.

Below, you can read more about all five games, as well as check out trailers for each: