Xbox Game Pass Users Are Running Out of Time to Play One of Its Best Games

Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing access to one of the subscription service's best games on October 31. Normally 11 days is plenty of a warning and gives you plenty of time to play and even beat said game. However, the game in question is anywhere from 100 to 150 hours, depending on your playstyle and how much you engage with certain content. This could still be done in 11 days, but you will need to average roughly nine to thirteen hours a day to see it out before it's removed.

The game in question hails from 2016, but publisher Atlus didn't bring it west until 2017. And it's widely considered not just one of the best RPGs of its year, but of all time. In fact, it's widely considered one of the best games of all time across any genre. And this shows in it's 95 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 5 Royal.

"Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included," reads an official blurb about the game. "Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. "You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you." With the goal of "rehabilitation" looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief."

"Persona 5 Royal truly captures all the promise of the original while adding so much more to the mix, and is easily one of the most rewarding, captivating, and enjoyable gaming experiences I've had in some time," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "Few games have ever hooked me as much as Persona 5 Royal, and if you weren't sold the first time around, do yourself a favor and give Royal a chance to floor you, because it most certainly will."

As long as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy the game with a 20 percent discount, which means pay $48 rather than $60 for the game. That said, the game will likely be on sale for cheaper than this during the holiday season, so it may be wise to wait out the Xbox Game Pass discount.