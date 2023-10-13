Xbox Game Pass Game Has First Flop Since Redfall

One of Xbox Game Pass' new games is a flop. How do we know it's a flop? Because the publisher of the game essentially admitted as much. It's arguably the first flop for the subscription service since Redfall was released back in the spring by Arkane Studios and Bethesda. Just like Redfall, this game was added at the day of release, something Microsoft no doubt had to pay a pretty fee for. And it looks like whoever worked out that deal has some questions to answer because not many seem to care that it's out.

The game in question is Lamplighters League from developer Harebrained Schemes and publisher Paradox Interactive. Speaking to investors, Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive, didn't outright call the game a flop, but noted it has been "a big disappointment" and "painful." Why? Because it's "commercial reception has been too weak."

"The Lamplighters League is a fun game with many strengths," said Wester. "Even though we see cautiously positive player numbers in subscription services, the commercial reception has been too weak, which is frankly a big disappointment. Game projects are by their nature always risky, but at the end of the day we haven't performed at the level we should. It is painful but makes us more eager to roll up our sleeves and do better."

If this is your first time hearing about this game, which is possible considering how poor its commercial reception has been, it's a mix of real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and a character-driven story featuring both adventure and intrigue.

"Sneak, steal, and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League," reads an official blurb about the game. "Globetrot across a variety of exciting locales around the world and outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat – and, if you play your cards right, you might just save the world."

How long The Lamplighters League is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. What's safe to assume is that post-launch support for the game will likely be minimal unless it finds an audience on Xbox Game Pass. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Have you or are you going to check out this new Xbox Game Pass addition?