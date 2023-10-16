GameStop Discounts Popular AAA Xbox Games to Just $2.99

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GameStop has discounted several popular AAA Xbox games to just $2.99. The catch is that each of these $2.99 games are pre-owned copies of said games. In other words, if you prefer that sublime plastic smell only brand-new games provide, then the deals below will not tickle your fancy. However, if you don't mind owning pre-owned games, then you can grab some great Xbox games for just a few bucks. Of course, each game featured is getting on the older side, but that's to be expected when the price point is $2.99.

Unfortunately, there are no native Xbox Series X games, however, every Xbox game below is playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. That said, how long each game below will be available for $2.99, we don't know. These are sale prices, but we don't know how long these sale prices are live as GameStop does not disclose this information.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War:

"Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus:

"America, 1961. The assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. The Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka 'Terror-Billy,' member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty."

Mass Effect: Andromeda:

"Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, you'll lead the fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder, a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine humanity's survival."

Gears of War 4:

"A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. After narrowly escaping an attack on their village, JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, must rescue the ones they love and discover the source of a monstrous new enemy."

Sunset Overdrive:

"Sunset Overdrive transforms an open-world apocalypse into your tactical playground. Zip, grind and wall-run across Sunset City with an unconventional arsenal. Hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable abilities deliver an explosive and irreverent adventure in the end times."

Recore:

"From creator Keiji Inafune and the makers of Metroid Prime comes the ReCore: Definitive Edition, an action-adventure crafted for a new generation. As one of the last humans, forge friendships with robotic companions and lead them on an epic adventure through a dynamic world."

Fallout 76:

"Bethesda Game Studios welcome you to Fallout 76. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America. Explore a vast wasteland in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story."