Xbox Game Pass January Games Include Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, and More

Xbox Game Pass is losing some pretty big games this month, with Grand Theft Auto V, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden all leaving the service over the next few weeks. Today, Microsoft revealed specific dates for those departures, while also announcing some big new games taking their place. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to some high-profile additions, including critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises like Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil. The following games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month:

January 3rd- Close to the Sun (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 4th- Hell Let Loose (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

January 9th- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 9th- Figment (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 11th- Super Mega Baseball 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 11th- We Happy Few (Console, Cloud, PC)

January 16th- Resident Evil 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

January 16th- Those Who Remain (Console, PC, Cloud)

Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil

Out of all the games coming to the service this month, Resident Evil 2 might be the biggest. A remake of the 1998 original, Resident Evil 2 was a critical and commercial success for Capcom when it released back in 2019. In fact, the Resident Evil 2 remake broke a Capcom sales record last year, outselling every previous game in the series. With 12.60 million units sold, Resident Evil 2 is one of the best-selling Capcom video games ever, trailing just Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. For those that have never gotten a chance to play Resident Evil 2, or those that have been hoping to try the series for the first time, the game's addition to Xbox Game Pass should be the perfect opportunity.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was also quite well-received. Released in 2020, the game puts players in the role of a viking named Eivor who becomes involved in the conflict between the the Order of Assassins and the Templar Order. In ComicBook.com's official review for the game, reviewer Matthew Aguilar gave Assassin's Creed Valhalla a score of 4/5, calling it "another captivating chapter in the story of the Assassins."

Xbox Game Pass Leaving Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have just a little time to play some of the games leaving the service. Grand Theft Auto V will be the first one out the door, and it will be gone on January 5th. Game Pass users will have a little more time for the rest; January 15th will be the last day to play Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden. As is always the case, these games will be offered at a discount on the Microsoft Store, so those that want to outright purchase them can do so for up to 20% off.

