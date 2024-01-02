Xbox Achievement Overhaul Reportedly Coming This Year

In an interview with Windows Central last month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer teased that an overhaul is in the works for the company's achievement system. Spencer did not offer any information about when that can be expected or what it would entail. On a new episode of the Xbox Era podcast, insider Shpeshal Nick stated that he's hearing the company is "nearly done" with the achievement overhaul, and it should be arriving in 2024. That wouldn't be too surprising given Spencer's recent comments, but it remains to be seen just how much things will change.

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. Shpeshal Nick has proven to be a reliable source in the past, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry. Something that appears to be "nearly done" now could end up pushed back. Fans have been hoping to see changes made to Xbox's achievement system for quite some time, including an equivalent to PlayStation's platinum trophies. It remains to be seen whether that might make it into the overhaul, or if Microsoft has something else in mind.

Xbox Improvements

Over the last few years, Microsoft has put a lot of effort into improving the Xbox experience. The company consistently makes changes to the interface, adding new ways for players to get the most out of their system. Sometimes these changes can be on the smaller side, while others have added some really nice quality-of-life improvements. Achievements haven't changed much since the Xbox 360 era, and Microsoft is aware that fans aren't happy about it. Hopefully this overhaul will make it more enjoyable to work towards achievements, while also giving players something to brag about to their friends and players online.

It's easy to see why the achievement overhaul has been a lower priority for Microsoft; things like achievements and trophies hold more appeal to hardcore gamers than anyone else. Many of the changes that Xbox has been making over the last few years have focused more on expanding the company's audience. Improved achievements aren't going to sell more Xbox consoles, but they should make some existing users happy, at the very least.

Xbox in 2024

At this time, little is known about Xbox's 2024 lineup. The company had a very big presence at The Game Awards last month, with Senua's Saga: Hellblade II getting a lot of focus. Hellblade II will be arriving in 2024, but a set release date has not been revealed. At the show, Marvel's Blade and OD were both announced as Xbox exclusives, but there isn't a release window for either game at this time. Hopefully Microsoft will have more details to reveal in the coming weeks!

What changes do you want to see made to achievements? Do you think we'll see the overhaul soon? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Idle Sloth]