Resident Evil 2 Remake Breaks Series Sales Record

More than four years after its release, Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake has officially become the best-selling game in the survival horror franchise. Last week, the publisher revealed its latest financial statements, while also updating its list of Platinum Titles. The chart shows that Resident Evil 2 is now sitting at 12.60 million units sold, surpassing Resident Evil 7 biohazard's 12.40 million. That number puts Resident Evil 2 in third place on Capcom's top 10, trailing just Monster Hunter: World (19 million units) and Monster Hunter Rise (13.20 million units).

Capcom's games tend to have very long shelf lives, so it's not all that surprising that Resident Evil 2 continues to sell. The Resident Evil series as a whole accounts for the majority of Capcom's top 10 sellers, with six games appearing on the list: Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Village, and the remake of Resident Evil 3. Interestingly enough, the 1998 version of Resident Evil 2 is also one of Capcom's platinum sellers, but the game is placed at number 14, with 4.96 million units sold.

There are a lot of likely reasons that the Resident Evil 2 remake is so high on the list compared to other games in the series. For one, the remake was incredibly well-received upon release, but it also helps that it's based on one of the most beloved video games of all-time. The 1998 version of Resident Evil 2 made the series a household name, serving as an introduction to the series for many players. The remake also received a next-gen upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S last year, which likely helped sell more copies.

Whatever the reason might be, it will be interesting to see if the game will remain in the top spot. This year's Resident Evil 4 remake has already proven hugely successful, and is also based on one of the most popular games in the series. Given how long it took Resident Evil 2 to take the top spot though, it could be a while.

[H/T: Eurogamer]