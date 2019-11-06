Xbox Game Pass Adds New Lord of the Rings Game

Today, Xbox Game Pass added yet another new game to its library, and this time it’s added a game that should excite card game fans. As of right now, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One can download The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game to their library, offering up fans of the legendary fantasy series the chance to lose hours upon hours building and playing with a deck of their favorite heroes and villains from the series.

Developed by Fantasy Flight Interactive and published by Asmodee Digital, the card game is actually relatively new, only releasing this past August. And judging by user Reviews on Steam, it was received pretty warmly, though it appears to have flown under the radar of many.

“Build a deck of iconic heroes and challenge the forces of Sauron in this thrilling tactical card game,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Travel through famous locations, complete story-driven quests and forge a new legend of Middle-earth on your own or with a friend in cooperative mode. But beware: the Eye of Sauron is searching for you. If you draw his attention, all will be lost…

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is available on both Xbox One and PC for $10 a month or $60 a year. It allows subscribers unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly being updated with new weekly additions and subtractions. In addition to offering a huge library of games to play, subscribers get exclusive discounts, early access to certain games, and every Xbox Game Studios’ game the day it releases.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the subscription service, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.