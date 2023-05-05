Xbox Game Pass Users Told to Play New Release Over Redfall

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been treated with a few new games this week, though none more notable than Redfall, the newest game from the Bethesda studio behind Prey, also known as Arkane Austin, not to be confused with sister studio Arkane Lyon, the team behind Deathloop and the Dishonored series. That said, while Redfall is the most notable Xbox Game Pass week, it's not the best game added this week, as there is a distinction between the two. According to critics and most consumers alike, the game is far from good. To this end, Xbox Game Pass subscribers over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page have issued a PSA to their fellow subscribers to check out Ravenlok in its place.

Developed and published by Cococucumber -- the team that previously gave the world Riverbound and Echo Generation -- Ravenlok is an action RPG that was released this week, on May 4, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. And upon release, it became available via Xbox Game Pass, and it's apparently decent. Its review scores are similar to Redfall, but over on the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass Reddit page there's been more than one post urging Xbox gamers to check it out.

"Please play Ravenlok, I was disappointed with Redfall but Ravenlok is a good game," reads one of these posts. "You can see it was made with a lot of love and sadly shared a really close date with Redfall but this little game asks for nothing and goes straight to the point, just an honest adventure."

"Ravenlok is definitely worth playing," reads another post. "A very short yet entertaining game in wonderland, not challenging but a very laid back relaxing game. I really enjoyed the art style and combat, it's so beautiful to look at. At times there seems to be too much 'go here and get that' but I don't mind too much. Ravenlok is certainly worth checking out."

