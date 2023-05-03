Xbox Game Pass Losing Six More Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers access to over one hundred games each month, with new games constantly being added. Unfortunately, the trade-off is that each month also sees several games leave the service, and May is no exception. On May 15th, six titles will leave Game Pass, so players will want to hurry up and finish if they've already started them, or start and see if they can get them finished ahead of that final day. The following titles are set to leave Xbox Game Pass:

Before We Leave (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hearts of Iron IV (PC)

Her Story (PC)

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console)



Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While the departures might not seem too major, a lot of subscribers are already encouraging others to try out their favorites, most notably My Friend Pedro and Danganropa 2. The Microsoft Store is offering discounts on the games listed above, so players can always purchase these titles if they try them out and decide they want to keep playing. My Friend Pedro has been marked down to just $4.99 from its normal $19.99, while Danganronpa 2 is $7.49, down from its usual $14.99. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to decide for themselves whether these games are worth it, but those prices are the next best thing to free!

Thankfully, several new games will be added to Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks to help make up for these departures. Earlier this week, Redfall was added, while Ravenlok, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, Weird West: Definitive Edition, and Shadowrun Trilogy are all set to arrive on the service over the next week or so. Unfortunately, it looks like Redfall is proving to be to be a bit of a disappointment thus far, so hopefully the others will appeal to Xbox Game Pass subscribers!

Are you looking forward to any of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass? What do you think of these departures? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!