Starfield Fans Worried After Another Xbox Flop

Starfield fans are concerned after Redfall, a new Xbox exclusive, has turned out to be yet another critical flop for the platform. Xbox has been struggling for the last decade or so when it comes to big exclusives. While there have been hits like the Forza series and the Gears series has also found success, there have also been a lot of misses, even with its good games. Halo Infinite was well-regarded, but was missing series staples from its launch like co-op and Forge mode, both of which came a full year later. On the other hand, there have also been a lot of misses and a lack of consistency from Xbox in recent years which also resulted in no major first-party games in 2022 for the platform.

With all of that said, many looked to Redfall, a new open-world vampire Xbox game from Arkane, to be the reset that Xbox needed. Turns out, it has only made things worse. The game feels half-baked at its core and is made worse by the fact that it's plagued with bugs, poor AI, and tops out around 30FPS on Xbox Series X, a system that was marketed as the most powerful console in the world. It's not great optics and has many concerned for Starfield, Bethesda's first big single-player RPG since 2015's Fallout 4. It has a lot of hype behind it, but it will only be available on Xbox and PC. With how things have been handled recently, and Bethesda already having a reputation for releasing buggy games, many are fearing for the game's quality. Some even think it's a breaking point for Xbox and it has led to Starfield becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

The pressure on Starfield to deliver for Xbox is absolutely immense. — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 2, 2023

Honestly... with the state Redfall is in, I'm very worried about Starfield. https://t.co/hYjngDr0cd — Destin (@DestinLegarie) May 2, 2023

Starfield needs to the best game ever or I feel like a lot of people are going to start selling their xbox. — DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) May 2, 2023

Only time will tell what comes of Starfield. The game has been delayed a couple of times already. It was initially slated for November 2022, then the first half of 2023, and now it will release this fall. A lot is riding on this game and it seems unlikely Xbox is in a position to delay it to 2024, but who really knows.

