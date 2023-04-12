New Xbox Console Update to Add Two Big Features

Microsoft has today revealed the new features that will be coming to Xbox consoles later this month as part of the platform's latest update for April 2023. On a routine basis, Microsoft tends to push out new patches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles to help continuously improve the ecosystem. And while April's update doesn't seem to be a drastic one, it's yet another small step forward.

Detailed in a new post on the official Xbox website today, it was explained that two new features will be at the forefront of April's upcoming patch for Xbox hardware. The first of these two features involves the search function tied to Xbox platforms, which will now boast a completely different look. Beyond having a different a mixed-up layout, searches should also become a bit easier as Xbox platforms will now display searches with "gallery-style results" that are simpler to navigate.

The second big feature that's set to drop this month involves power saving features of Xbox consoles. Following this update's arrival, Xbox users will be able to go to their settings menu to select specific shutdown times for when it's known that they won't be using the console. Setting these times will allow various Xbox hardware to draw less power when it's not in use as it will opt to fully shut down rather than be in a suspended state permanently.

When it comes to the release date for this new Xbox update, well, Microsoft hasn't given a specific date just yet. All that we currently know is that the patch will end up going live next week at some point. Whenever more information is shared on this front, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

