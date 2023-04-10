Xbox Series X Users Can Finally Play Popular Horror Game After Two Year Wait

After first coming to PC, and then PS4 and PS5, and then Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X owners can finally play a popular horror game and one of 2021's best games as of today. If you haven't booted up your Xbox console yet and checked out the news games section, Inscryption is finally available after a two-year wait.

For those what have never heard of this game, Inscryption is roguelike deck-building game with horror elements published by Devolver Digital and developed by Daniel Mullins Games, the latter known for indie hits Pony Island and The Hex. It originally debuted in 2021, via the PC, and to an 85 on Metacritic. Come the end of 2021, it won multiple Game of the Year awards, and sold over a million copies in a few months. Since then, it's come to PS4 and PS5, then Nintendo Switch, and now Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, its Xbox release was not accompanied by a Game Pass release.

"From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind-melting, self-destructing love letter to video games," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Inscryption runs at $19.99, the same price the game costs on other platforms. For this, you get a game that is 12 to 22 hours long, depending on your playstyle. What the game's file size is on Xbox consoles, its Xbox listing doesn't say, but it should be a humble size and a quick-and-easy download judging by its file size on other platforms.

