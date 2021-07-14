Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing These 5 Games Today

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Cloud -- are losing five games today. In fact, by the time you're reading this, they may have already been removed. Every month, Microsoft adds to the subscription with a plethora of new games and brand-new releases. To compensate for this, games leave every month, with several games typically leaving every two weeks. Today, is one of these waves.

Thankfully for subscribers, nothing super notable is departing. Two hidden gems of the subscription service, CrossCode and Downwell, are leaving, but that's about it. Strategy fans may miss Endless Space 2, but if you're not a fan of strategy games, the only thing leaving that may sadden you is CrossCode and Downwell. Why? Because the last two games are EA Sports UFC and EA Sports UFC 2. And these games leaving doesn't matter because Microsoft added EA Sports UFC 3 last week.

Below, you can check out a trailer for each game leaving today, as well as find an official game description with more details about said title.