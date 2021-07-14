Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing These 5 Games Today
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Cloud -- are losing five games today. In fact, by the time you're reading this, they may have already been removed. Every month, Microsoft adds to the subscription with a plethora of new games and brand-new releases. To compensate for this, games leave every month, with several games typically leaving every two weeks. Today, is one of these waves.
Thankfully for subscribers, nothing super notable is departing. Two hidden gems of the subscription service, CrossCode and Downwell, are leaving, but that's about it. Strategy fans may miss Endless Space 2, but if you're not a fan of strategy games, the only thing leaving that may sadden you is CrossCode and Downwell. Why? Because the last two games are EA Sports UFC and EA Sports UFC 2. And these games leaving doesn't matter because Microsoft added EA Sports UFC 3 last week.
Below, you can check out a trailer for each game leaving today, as well as find an official game description with more details about said title.
CrossCode
About: A retro-inspired 2D Action RPG set in the distant future. CrossCode combines 16-bit SNES-style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, and engaging puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story.
Downwell
About: Downwell is a curious game about a young person venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his Gunboots to protect him.
Endless Space 2
About: Endless Space 2 is a Strategic Space Opera, featuring the compelling "just one more turn" gameplay, set in the mysterious Endless universe. As the leader of your civilization, will you impose your vision and build the greatest stellar empire?
EA Sports UFC
About: The creators of the critically-acclaimed Fight Night franchise bring you into the next-generation of fighting. Step into the Octagon™ with EA SPORTS UFC and make your opponent feel every strike, takedown and submission.
EA Sports UFC 2
About: EA SPORTS UFC 2 is the complete fighting experience you have been waiting for. With a bigger roster of fighters, to stunning character visuals and a revolutionary new Knockout Physics System, finishing the fight has never been more real and satisfying. Whether you want to battle for the belt in a deep Career Mode or just brawl with buddies in the all-new KO mode, EA SPORTS UFC 2 offers a mode for every fight fan. So step back into the Octagon and finish the fight!