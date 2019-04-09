Six New Xbox Game Pass Games Are Being Announced This Week

Microsoft is gearing up for another Xbox Game Pass announcement this week when it unveils six more games that’ll come to the subscription soon. Through the Twitter account that teases and reveals new Xbox Game Pass games, the Game Pass team said that the new games would be announced on April 10th, though it didn’t give any further hints of what those games might be.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription already has a ton of games included in it, though there are many more that people request to have in the service, so what these six games are is anyone’s guess. Release dates for the games won’t be known until they’re announced, though they’re likely to be added to the Game Pass.

🤔 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 8, 2019

Several games were already added to the Xbox Game Pass this month to keep subscribers busy until the new games are announced and released. For anyone who doesn’t already own it in some shape or form, Minecraft was one of the biggest games that made its way into the Xbox Game Pass in April. The game’s been getting frequent updates, some of them larger like the Update Aquatic that expanded the game’s watery environments, and all of those are free in the full game that’s now part of Game Pass. Marvel vs Capcom Infinite also joined April’s lineup of Game Pass games on April Fools’ Day, that announcement being one of the few that could be trusted at the start of April.

After the games are announced on April 10th, anyone who’s enticed by them and isn’t already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will be able to try the service out through one of Microsoft’s best recurring deal. Starting on April 11th, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass will be only $1, but the offer’s only live until mid-May.

There’s also a chance that Microsoft is planning on rolling out a new service called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though that remains unconfirmed for the time being.

