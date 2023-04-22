Xbox Boss Says Hi-Fi Rush Was a Big Success in Every Way

One of the main faces of Microsoft's Xbox gaming brand has said that this year's recent release of Hi-Fi Rush was a massive success for the publisher. Within the past day, new rumors sprang up that claimed Xbox was disappointed in the performance of Hi-Fi Rush following its shadow-dropped arrival in January. In the wake of this rumor making the rounds, though, one Xbox executive opted to dispel this speculation in a pretty blatant manner.

In a statement shared on social media, Xbox VP Aaron Greenberg said plainly that Hi-Fi Rush was a big hit for the company in every regard. Although Greenberg didn't provide statistics of any sort, he claimed that Hi-Fi Rush was a "break out" release for Xbox in "all key measurements." Based on this wording, it seems like Greenberg and those at Xbox were both happy with the critical reception to Hi-Fi Rush in addition to its sales and performance on platforms like Xbox Game Pass.

"Hi-Fi Rush was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations," Greenberg said in response to one message on Twitter. "We couldn't be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release."

Hi-Fi RUSH was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 21, 2023

All in all, it's great to hear that Hi-Fi Rush has been a hit with Xbox, especially since the exclusive didn't receive any marketing whatsoever prior to its release. Given that Xbox as a whole has been in desperate need of some new first-party releases over the past year or so, Hi-Fi Rush likely came about at a fantastic time for the publisher. Hopefully, Xbox can only continue to build momentum in this aspect with games like Starfield and Redfall as 2023 continues onward.

