Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 10 Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC is losing not one, not two, but 10 games very soon. More specifically, come May 15, Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One is losing 7 games while Xbox Game Pass on PC is losing 5 games. Across the two versions of Xbox Game Pass, two of these titles are leaving both services, hence why as a whole Xbox Game Pass is losing not 12, but 10 games.

Making all of these departures worse is the fact that the service just lost a huge game earlier this week: Grand Theft Auto V. Easing the blow of this departure was the addition of Red Dead Redemption 2, but when you consider that 10 more games are about to leave, it makes the pill of GTA V leaving hard to swallow again.

Unfortunately, there's no word when any of these games will return to the service. In fact, it's quite possible some, if not all, won't be returning. Games have been removed and added back at a later date in the past, but it's not incredibly common.

Below, you can check out each and every game leaving:

Xbox One:

Black Desert

Doom

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Survive

The Banner Saga

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

PC:

Imperator: Rome

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Banner Saga

West of Loathing

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

(Photo: id Software)

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10. Meanwhile, for $5 more a month, you can be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, which comes with not just Xbox Game Pass, but an Xbox Live Gold membership. Regardless of the tier, as a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass you get unlimited access to a vast and constantly evolving library of games. On top of this, you get additional perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to play every Xbox Game Studios' release at launch.

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms, however, Microsoft has suggested it wants to see the service on as many platforms as possible.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.