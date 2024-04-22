One of the Best Xbox Game Pass Games of 2024 Is Locked Behind Expensive Tier

One of the best Xbox Game Pass games added so far this year, and one of the biggest quite some time, is set to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the subscription service, aka Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the tier that comes with EA Play. Any other type of Xbox Game Pass subscriber will not be able to enjoy this game when it is added. Why? Well, because it is being added to EA Play, which is only included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you haven't seen the news, on April 25 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to be added to EA Play, and thus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The good news for those subscribed to either is it should be a permanent addition. It also saves subscribers from spending $69.99 on the game, though it does fairly regularly go on sale at this point in its lifespan.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a 2023 action-adventure from publisher EA and Respawn Entertainment, the latter best known for Titanfall and Apex Legends. Released on April 28, 2023, it is a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which it is set five years after.

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games," reads an This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy."