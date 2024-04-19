Xbox Game Pass Getting April's Biggest Release Not Named Stellar Blade on Day One

The biggest April release is no doubt Stellar Blade on PS5. There are also some other notable releases like Sand Land, Top Spin 2K25, and Sea of Thieves on PS5. However, none of these games really rival the Stellar Blade pop coming for PlayStation, except maybe one game, the most wishlisted game on Steam right now, Manor Lords. And as you may know, when Manor Lords releases, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, kinda.

The game's release this month on April 26 is an early access release, and while console versions of the game are planned, at launch of early access it will only be available via PC. This means, it will only be available via PC Game Pass. It is coming to Xbox Game Pass, but not until the console version is released, and right now there is no word of when this will happen. In other words, it is a good month to be a PC Game Pass subscriber.

Once the game is available via PC Game Pass, subscribers will be able to purchase it and all DLC for it with a 20% off discount. that is exclusive to subscribers. This will be the case as long as the game is available via the subscription service. How long this will be though, we don't know. Microsoft has not disclosed this information.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Manor Lords combines medieval strategy, city-building and management, large-scale tactical battles, and economic and social sims. It is an ambitious game, and a game that so far has shown signs of fulfilling on these ambitions. And if it does, it will be an impressive feat for developer Slavic Magic, who is set to debut with the release.

"Manor Lords is a strategy game that allows you to experience the life of a medieval lord," reads an official blurb about the game. "Grow your starting village into a bustling city, manage resources and production chains, and expand your lands through conquest. Inspired by the art and architecture of late 14th century Franconia, Manor Lords prioritizes historical accuracy wherever possible, using it to inform gameplay mechanics and visuals alike. Common medieval tropes are avoided in favor of historical accuracy, in order to make the world feel more authentic, colorful, and believable."

