Xbox Announces New Indie Games Showcase

Xbox has announced that it's gearing up to hold a new showcase centered around indie games within the coming wees. Like many other publishers, Xbox has a variety of different events throughout each calendar year which tend to focus on different subjects depending on the broadcast. For instance, earlier this year, Xbox's first Developer Direct of 2024 took place and highlighted a number of exclusives soon coming to Xbox. Other than this, Xbox is also known to hold a major showcase each June that is tied mainly to AAA games. Prior to this such event happening in a little under two months, though, the latest ID@Xbox Digital Showcase is now set to return in exactly one week and will share new info only on indies.

Going live on April 29, 2024, ID@Xbox Digital Showcase will debut for the first time this year. This time around, Xbox has again partnered with IGN for the broadcast, which is set to take place at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET. As for the games that will be focused on this time around, Xbox has unveiled that it will share new looks at Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records Bloom & Rage, and "many others" that haven't yet been mentioned.

As previously stated, the big event on the horizon for Xbox is the one that the publisher will hold in June 2024, likely in proximity to Summer Game Fest. For the time being, Microsoft has only broadly confirmed that it will be holding a showcase within this June window, but hasn't provided any further details on its exact date. In all likelihood, those at Microsoft will wait for this ID@Xbox Showcase to conclude before it starts revealing more about what it has planned for the summer.

