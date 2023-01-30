Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.

Developed and published by RyseUp Studios, there's no word when the game will fully release, but many have already played it over on Steam where it boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating. To get this, 94 percent of over 4,000 users have reviewed the game positively, which means it's just shy of the far rarer "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. The game does not have any data over on Metacritic, likely because the game is not fully out yet so many outlets have not checked out the game for review yet.

"Roboquest is a fast-paced FPS with Roguelite mechanics playable in single-player or 2 players co-op," reads an official blurb about the game. " Shoot and run your way through randomly generated environments, pick-up upgrades along the way and blast the powerful big bad bosses you encounter. Upgrade your basecamp and unlock persistent upgrades to customize your playstyle and dive further on each subsequent run."

Early Access to the game has been made possible by Xbox Game Preview, which is allowing Xbox users to get access to the game before PlayStation and Nintendo users. In addition to Game Pass, it's also available to purchase for $19.99. However, if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can knock 20 percent off this price.

Xbox Game Pass is available at two different price points of $10 and $15 a month. The latter, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, adds in EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and exclusive offers for an extra $5 a month. As for platforms, Xbox Game Pass is available not just via Xbox consoles, but PC as well.