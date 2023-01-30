GameStop Makes Popular Xbox One Game Just $2.99

A popular Xbox One game is currently only $2.99, courtesy of GameStop. And unlike most dirt cheap GameStop deals, this one isn't even for a pre-owned version of the game. In fact, the pre-owned version costs $17.99, but a digital version is only $2.99. This is the cheapest we've not only seen the game on GameStop, but the cheapest we've ever seen on any physical or digital storefront. It's unclear how long this deal will be available though. We know it's a limited-time offer, and that it's available at the moment of publishing, but that's all we know.

As for the game itself, A Way Out debuted back in 2018 via Hazelight Studios and EA. It is the second game from Josef Fares, who previously made the critically-acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and more recently It Takes Two, winner of 2021's Game of the Year at The Game Awards. While A Way Out didn't generate the same critical buzz -- the Xbox One version only netting a 79 on Metacritic -- it did manage to sell millions of copies and cement itself as one of the better co-op games of the previous console generation.

"From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons and It Takes Two comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison," reads an official pitch of the game. "What begins as a thrilling breakout quickly turns into an unpredictable, emotional adventure unlike anything seen or played before. A Way Out is an experience that must be played with two players. Each player controls one of the main characters, Leo and Vincent, in a reluctant alliance to break out of prison and gain their freedom."

"Despite its occasional faults, A Way Out's spirited revival of the split-screen co-op genre shine through these hiccups in a way that brings players together for a robust story that's packaged nearly perfectly," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "It's not too long, its low cost and abstaining from DLC and microtransactions makes it insanely worth the price, and the Friends Pass feature means that a new experience awaits when it's played with as many friends as you want. A Way Out is a game that should not be missed, and it should stand as a reference for future games to see precisely how co-op should work."