Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed

The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.

From February 1 to 28, For the King will be available to download for free. The game, which normally runs at $24.99, is the more notable of the two. The less notable of the two is Guts N Goals, which will be free from February 16 to March 15. It normally costs $14.99. Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of Xbox, and check out trailers for each game as well:

'For the King: "The King has been murdered and the kingdom is in chaos. It's up to you and your makeshift band to help save the land. Play single-player, local, or online coop and choose to stick together or split your party to cover more ground. Battle in fast and brutal turn-based combat using your unique skills. Survive cunning enemies, hidden traps, and wicked weather as you fight and explore to solve the mystery of the king's murder and restore order to the realm."

Guts N Goals: "Play the world's greatest game turned on its head and on a skating rink or the beach! Gut N Goals is an arcade-style soccer game where you get to beat up your friends as you try to score. Get your bat and get smack-tastic in multiple crazy stadiums each with their own unique mechanics. Try out lots of fun mini-games. Watch out for penalties...oh wait, there are no penalty cards! Go nuts! Choose from over 30 heroes with character skills and keep on your toes because random mutators can change the way you play at any time."

Xbox Live Gold is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X at a variety of price points. Its cheapest option is a 12-month subscription for $60. It's also included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.