Xbox Game Pass Gets New Game Today, Bigger Game Tomorrow
Today, Xbox Game Pass added a brand new game. Tomorrow, it will add a bigger and better game. More specifically, today Microsoft added a brand new game to both Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Game Pass on Xbox: Gato Roboto, an action adventure game from Devolver Digital and Doinksoft that debuted last year to decent critical acclaim.
Meanwhile, in addition to Gato Roboto, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to another game tomorrow: Yakuza Kiwami, a game long playable only on PlayStation, and the remake of Yakuza, the first game in the long-running and critically-acclaimed series of the same name that debuted on PS2.
For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that runs at $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving via a flow of new additions and subtractions. On top of this, subscribers get other perks, such as exclusive discounts and the occasional ability to play games early.
Gato Roboto
Pitch: "Pounce inside of your cozy armored mech and set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship. Tiptoe outside the friendly confines of your technological marvel and follow your feline instincts through tight tunnels and mysterious waterways to scavenge for new weapons and gear. Adventure awaits the most curious of cats in Gato Roboto!"
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
Release Date: April 21 (Today)
Yakuza Kiwami
Pitch: "SEGA’s critically-acclaimed entry that started a legend. Become Kazuma Kiryu, an up-and-coming yakuza who takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss, only to emerge from prison ten years later to a changed world. Remastered from the ground up, now in 4K and uncapped framerates"
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
Release Date: April 22 (Tomorrow)
For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering of the service by clicking right here.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.