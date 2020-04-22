Xbox Game Pass Gets New Game Today, Bigger Game Tomorrow

Today, Xbox Game Pass added a brand new game. Tomorrow, it will add a bigger and better game. More specifically, today Microsoft added a brand new game to both Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox Game Pass on Xbox: Gato Roboto, an action adventure game from Devolver Digital and Doinksoft that debuted last year to decent critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, in addition to Gato Roboto, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to another game tomorrow: Yakuza Kiwami, a game long playable only on PlayStation, and the remake of Yakuza, the first game in the long-running and critically-acclaimed series of the same name that debuted on PS2.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that runs at $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving via a flow of new additions and subtractions. On top of this, subscribers get other perks, such as exclusive discounts and the occasional ability to play games early.