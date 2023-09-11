New Xbox Game Pass Freebie Comes With Free Bonus Subscription

A new Xbox Game Pass freebie comes with a free bonus subscription. The catch is that this offer isn't available to every Xbox Game Pass subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Rather, it's limited to those subscribed to the premium tier of the subscription service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Most that subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate do it to access have access to the EA Play library, something you only get if you have the Ultimate tier. The other main appeal used to be that an Xbox Live Gold subscription was included, but now Xbox Live Gold doesn't exist so this is no longer a pull. What no one subscribes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for are all the bonus and random freebies that subscribers are treated to, but it's a nice extra perk.

The latest example of this is three free months of Minecraft Realms. A monthly subscription to Minecraft Realms normally costs $7.99 a month. In other words, this freebie saves you roughly $24. As for what Minecraft Realms is, it's a subscription that enables ownership of personal Minecraft servers.

"A Minecraft Realm is a subscription to your own personal Minecraft server, where you can easily and safely play online with friends in shared worlds across devices," reads an official description of the subscription service. "There are two different versions of Minecraft Realms, and which one you'll need depends on which edition of Minecraft you play."

down for a journey to another realm? 🌀



Ultimate members can now claim a 3 month subscription to Minecraft Realms with Perks! pic.twitter.com/Tqh65wNIGb — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 5, 2023

How long this offer is available is unclear. We know it's a limited time offer, but that's all we know. Typically, these deals are available for a few months at a time, however, because this is for a another subscription that Xbox owns it's possible this is either a permanent offer or at least an extended offer.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage, and for more Xbox coverage in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.