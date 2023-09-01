Xbox Game Pass Removes One of Its Highest-Rated Xbox Series X Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just shed six games, including one of its highest-rated Xbox Series X games. Unless the game is from Xbox itself, just about every Xbox Game Pass game is a temporary addition. Microsoft never reveals how long is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass when it's added, so it's always unclear how long a game will stick around. And unfortunately, Microsoft does a bad job highlighting when a game is about to leave, which means it can be challenging to manage your Xbox Game Pass library. To this end, the following six games are no longer available with the subscription service: Black Desert, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Tinykin.

The standout here is 2022 game Immortality, a game that boasts an 88 on Metacritic. To put this number into context, Xbox's two big releases this year: Starfield and Hi-Fi Rush have 87s on Metacritic. 88 is right at the cusp of critically-acclaimed, and thus it should come as no surprise this is one of the highest-rated Xbox Series X games on Xbox Game Pass.

For those that have never heard of the game, it's from the mind of Sam Barlow, a well known indie developer who made a name for himself as an independent developer releasing 2015's Her Story. The game notably received three nominations at The Game Awards 2022, which included: Best Narrative, Best Game Direction, and Best Performance.

"Immortality is an interactive trilogy from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story," reads an official blurb about the game. "Use the cinematic ability to teleport from scene to scene to explore a treasure trove of newly unearthed footage from the three lost films of Marissa Marcel and traverse decades of movie history."

Of course, it's possible this game will return to Xbox Game Pass in the future, but this isn't common, and when it does happen there is usually an extended period of time between the two events. Further, it really only happens with the biggest and most popular games.

For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass and for more coverage on all things Xbox in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.