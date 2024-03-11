Xbox Game Pass Special Discount Makes 2023 Game Normally $80 Just $8

A new Xbox Game Pass exclusive deal lets some subscribers get a major 2023 release for just $8. Normally, the Xbox game in question runs at $80, so this represents a substantial amount of savings. The deal is specifically locked behind the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier of the subscription service though, which means if you are subscribed to the standard tier of the subscription service you are playing $80 just like every other Xbox user.

As for the game in question, it is a first-person magic shooter from developer Ascendant Studios and publisher by EA. It was released on August 22 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and upon release it garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 65 to 71, depending on the platform. If you have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Immortals of Aveum, the debut effort from the aforementioned studio. That said, it is specifically the Deluxe Edition of the game that is available via this deal. The Deluxe Edition packs in the Ancient Relics of Aveum Pack in with the base game.

If you're interested in playing this game but can wait a little bit longer, you might as well opt for the latter because it should be on Xbox Game Pass soon though it will be via EA Play, and thus be locked behind Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just like this deal.

(ymmv) Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition is $8 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/Just For You discount https://t.co/2EJvnTffmk pic.twitter.com/mhAGwPznpL — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 11, 2024

If you are interested in playing this game and can't wait, or you simply want to own it outright, here is what you need to know about it. First of all, the game will take you about 15 to 20 hours to beat, roughly. However, you will need closer to 30 hours with the game if you are a completionist.

"Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss," reads an official blurb about the game. "With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies FPS conventions."

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals like this one -- click here.