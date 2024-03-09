New Xbox Series X Horror Game Hailed as "10/10" by Fans

A new horror game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been hailed as a "10/10" and a "blast" by some Xbox fans over on the Xbox Series X Reddit page. Slowly but surely, horror has been making a comeback in gaming, particularly in the AAA space, where it was on life support for several years. There is no better representation than this than last year, where three horror games were bonafide GOTY contenders: Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, and Alan Wake 2. Meanwhile, later this month horror fans are being treated to the return of Alone in the Dark. Before this though, The Outlast Trials has been released this week, and it is apparently quite good.

After a stint in early access that lasted almost a year, the first-person psychological horror game is finally out. It is the third game in the series, and a prequel to the first two games. On Metacritic, the game boasts scores that range from 70 to 77, depending on the platform. These scores don't reflect how average consumers seem to feel about the game though. On Steam, for example, it has over 39,000 user reviews, 93 percent of which are positive. Meanwhile, over on the Xbox Series X Reddit page, Xbox fans are over the moon about the game.

One of the top posts on the Xbox Series X Reddit page this week is a post featuring a gameplay clip of the game accompanied by a title declaring the horror experience as "a blast." This would be one thing, but the number of votes up along with all the comments that echo the sentiment suggest this is not an uncommon take.

"You ain't lying! 10/10 with friend's and proxy chat," reads one of these comments. "Yup, it's been a blast," adds a second comment. "I bought it on PC when it first came out in early access, but I haven't gotten to play the full release yet. I still haven't escaped, but they've made it easier to earn the tokens needed to get out now."

If you are interested in checking out The Outlast Trials based on these recommendations from Xbox fans, you should expect to sink about 20 hours into the game or 40 if you are a completionist. That said, there is also plenty of replayability built in with co-op and multiplayer as well.

"Red Barrels invites you to experience mind-numbing terror, this time with friends," reads an official blurb about the game. "Whether you go through the trials alone or in teams, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you leave... but will you be the same? Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit."