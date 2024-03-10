Xbox Game Pass Fans Celebrate Decision to Remove Fan-Favorite RPG Is Reversed

A game previously scheduled to leave Xbox Game Pass this month is no longer leaving the subscription service, suggesting either a new deal was struck to keep the game available via the subscription service or its listing in the "Leaving Soon" section was a mistake. That said, it was listed in this section in more than once place, so that seems unlikely. Whatever the case, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are going to get more time with the game, an RPG, though it remains to be seen how much more time. These details are, unfortunately, not divulged by Microsoft.

All that was divulged by Xbox on the matter was the following statement (spotted by Game Pass Tracker): "Editor's Note: This article has been updated to remove Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered from the leaving soon list. The game will no longer be leaving the Game Pass library on March 15."

As for the game in question, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is a 2019 remaster of an RPG that debuted back in 2011, in Japan, before coming to North America in 2013. Upon debut, the game was a PS3 exclusive, though it shed this exclusivity with the remaster, which came to Nintendo and Xbox platforms, in addition to the modern PlayStation hardware.

Developed by Level-5 and published by Bandai Namco, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch -- which got a sequel in 2018 called Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom -- is specifically an action-RPG . Upon release, it garnered an 85 on Metacritic, and was both nominated for and awarded several awards come the end of the year.

"Journey back to the other world in Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered," reads an official pitch of the game on the Xbox Store. "LEVEL-5's classic tale returns better than ever, with improved graphics and performance. Join Oliver as he embarks on an adventure through a world inhabited by new friends and ferocious foes alike in the hopes of bringing back his mother after a tragic incident. This charming tale unfolds through the use of animation storyboarded and created by the legendary Studio Ghibli and music composed by the renowned Joe Hisaishi. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch combines beautiful animated visuals, masterful storytelling, and a sweeping score to create an epic role-playing adventure like no other."