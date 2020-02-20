New Free Xbox Live Games With Gold Titles Are Now Available To Download

Xbox Games With Gold’s new titles are now available. More specifically, if you’re on Xbox One and are a Xbox Gold member, you can download both Call of Cthulhu and the original Star Wars Battlefront for free. The latter — an Xbox 360 game game playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility — is available as a free download until the end of the month, while the former, an Xbox One game, will be available to cop as a freebie until March 15.

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game debuted back in 2018 to a mixed bag of reviews. In addition to Xbox One, it’s also available on PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the original Star Wars Battlefront hit back in 2004, and is widely considered one of the best Star Wars games of that era.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Games With Gold is a bonus perk of being an Xbox Gold member. As a Gold member, you chiefly get the ability to play games online, but you also get other perks, such as four “free” games each month in the form of two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games. And as long as you remain a subscriber, you can download and play these games as much as you want. However, if you back out of the service, you won’t be able to play the titles until you subscribe back up.

Below, you can read more about both games, courtesy of official pitches of each:

Call of Cthulhu: “1924. Private Investigator Pierce is sent to look into the tragic death of the Hawkins family on the isolated Darkwater Island. Soon enough, Pierce is pulled into a terrifying world of conspiracies, cultists, and cosmic horrors. Nothing is as it seems. Sanity is an irregular bedfellow, all too often replaced by whisperings in the dark. Strange creatures, weird science, and sinister cults dominate the Cthulhu Mythos, intent on realizing their mad schemes to bring about the end of everything.”

Star Wars Battlefront: “Star Wars Battlefront is an action/shooter game that gives fans and gamers the opportunity to re-live and participate in all of the classic Star Wars battles like never before. Players can select one of a number of different soldier types, jump into any vehicle, man any turret on the battlefront and conquer the galaxy planet-by-planet online with their friends or offline in a variety of single player modes. Single player modes include ‘Instant Action,’ ‘Galactic Conquest’ and the story-based ‘Historical Campaigns’ mode that lets gamers experience all of the epic Star Wars battles from Episodes I-VI, fighting from the perspective of each of the four factions within the game.”