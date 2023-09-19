Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Responds to Massive Microsoft Gaming Leak

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has released a new statement in the wake of a huge leak associated with forthcoming consoles and games tied to Microsoft. In case you somehow missed it, a number of secretive documents were laid bare to the public this morning that outlined Xbox's plans for a new Xbox Series X console, a revised Xbox controller, and a variety of games that included Dishonored 3, a new DOOM title, and remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Following this huge deluge of info, it seemed likely that those within Microsoft wouldn't acknowledge the leaks whatsoever. Instead, Xbox's Spencer has now provided a brief response to the matter.

Shared on his personal X (or Twitter) account, Spencer acknowledged the leaked emails and documents that have been circling on the internet over the past day. Spencer didn't provide any specifics about what was unveiled, but he did note that "so much has changed" since these plans were made. Little else was said by Spencer on the topic, but his short message implies that fans may not want to get too excited about what was seen in the leaks as they may no longer be

"We've seen the conversation around old emails and documents," Spencer said plainly on social media. "It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready."

One of the most notable leaks that came about today was actually tied to Spencer himself. Specifically, a number of emails from the Xbox head revealed that Spencer has had ambitions dating back to 2020 to attempt to purchase video game mega-publisher Nintendo. In these same emails, Spencer talked about how he was in conversation with both ZeniMax Media and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in regard to acquisitions as well. Clearly, only the ZeniMax Media purchase ended up going through, but this still shines a light on Microsoft's larger strategy when it comes to gaming.

"At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies," Spencer said of the idea in the leaked email. "It's just taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off of their own hardware. A long time..."

Spencer's Internal Memo to Xbox

As reported by The Verge, Spencer also happened to send out a lengthier memo to employees within Microsoft and Xbox today in response to these leaks. Spencer again stressed that "plans have evolved" since these documents were made. He also noted that those within Microsoft "will learn from what happened and be better going forward." If you'd like to see Spencer's full comments, you can find the memo below.

"Today, several documents submitted in the court proceedings related to our proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard were unintentionally disclosed. I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved.

I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners' information very seriously. This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation. We will learn from what happened and be better going forward. We all put incredible amounts of passion and energy into our work, and this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community. That said, there's so much more to be excited about, and when we're ready, we'll share the real plans with our players.

In closing, I appreciate all of the work that you pour into Team Xbox to surprise and delight our players. In the days and weeks ahead, let's stay focused on what we can control: continuing the amazing success of Starfield, the upcoming launch of the incredible and accessible Forza Motorsport, and continuing to build games, services and devices that millions of players can enjoy."