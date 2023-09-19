Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Excited to See Removed Game Brought Back

Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been treated to the return of a fairly popular indie game. 2020 was a pretty great year for gaming. It was the year we got games like The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, DOOM Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hades, Genshin Impact, Half-Life: Alyx, Fall Guys, Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Crusader Kings III. It's also the year we got the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It was a busy year, so we don't blame if you missed the release of Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games. If you did, the good news is it's been added back to Xbox Game Pass after being previously removed.

To date, the game has attracted over one million players. And it seems some of these players are excited about the prospect of playing the game with an 84 on Metacritic again, courtesy of Xbox Game Pass. How long it's going to be available via the subscription service, we don't know, but as long as it is available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount. As for why Xbox has decided to bring the game back, we also don't know, but it clearly thinks there is enough interest and demand to warrant a second stint, something many games don't get on Xbox Game Pass.

YES! I've been wanting to play the DLC but played on game pass. So happy to see it back as the farewell edition!!! — xangbar | Piloting Mechs on Rubicon (@xangbar) September 14, 2023

This is a great come back...for my lost emotions lol — SilverLabGuy (@SilverLabGuy) September 13, 2023

SUCH a good game 🙌🏼👏🏼 — retroboy (@retro66boy) September 13, 2023

"Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying," reads an official blurb about the game. "You play Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends.

As for what the "Farewell Edition" is, it is pitched as a "definitive edition" of the game featuring the base game, plus three major content updates, complete with "four new spirit friends."