Xbox Live Seems to be Back Up After Frustrating Fans for Hours

It's not unusual for online game services to experience a bit of downtime, but Xbox Live went offline earlier today, leaving fans without the gaming service for several hours. Microsoft now claims the issue has been resolved, but several players across social media are still reporting problems with the service. For those looking to spend some time after work playing Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, the situation has been pretty frustrating. With the weekend coming up, players will have to keep their fingers crossed that Xbox Live won't run into any other server issues!

