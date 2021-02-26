Xbox Live Seems to be Back Up After Frustrating Fans for Hours
It's not unusual for online game services to experience a bit of downtime, but Xbox Live went offline earlier today, leaving fans without the gaming service for several hours. Microsoft now claims the issue has been resolved, but several players across social media are still reporting problems with the service. For those looking to spend some time after work playing Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, the situation has been pretty frustrating. With the weekend coming up, players will have to keep their fingers crossed that Xbox Live won't run into any other server issues!
Have you been frustrated by Xbox Live's downtime over the last few hours? Were you hoping to play some games online tonight?
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Xbox Live's downtime!
The name didn't help.
Claims to be xbox live— zacabery blacklivesmattery conner (@auraboros9) February 26, 2021
Actually is xbox dead
Some are hoping to be compensated for the downtime.
We demand free Xbox live for the month 💅— 👑 (@sheknowsernie) February 26, 2021
Users thought there were other issues.
Accidentally uninstalled COD thinking something was wrong with my system ... and now that Xbox live is back I have to wait hours for it to install again 😩😩😩😓— Sarai 🌷 (@Saraic_8) February 26, 2021
A change might be in order for some.
The current @Xbox live outage may be enough to push me to switch to PC— josh (@j_shua92) February 26, 2021
The wait was agonizing!
Why is #XboxLive still down ?! @XboxSupport pic.twitter.com/a6zrtD5xmR— Jonathan Leon (@Jleon0795) February 26, 2021
Some are worried about further issues.
#XboxLive how many hours has it been?? Jeez... im even concerned about playing offline games since who knows when it will decide to sign me out and lose my progress... smh— Mothranite (@mothranite) February 26, 2021
A lot of players lost time with friends.
@XboxSupport Took a day off work to relax and play the new Zombies mode with my friends who rarely can get together only to have the entire Xbox live server get nuked FML 🤦♂️— Jakob (@jazzyjay85) February 26, 2021
Priorities are now in order!
Xbox Live servers back up? this essay gone have to wait till sunday at 11:58 pic.twitter.com/belIXzWL0I— CartiiNextDoor 🎸 (@TyGreeen) February 26, 2021