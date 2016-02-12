This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Call Of Duty, Transformers And More

It's time for yet another sale on the Xbox Live Marketplace, as this week's Deals With Gold have been posted – and there are a lot of good bargains to go around.

First off, Call of Duty fans should be pleased with the numbers that are on sale for both Xbox One and Xbox 360, including the Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles Edition, as well as Infinite Warfare, so you can clean up on that for dirt cheap.

With Forza Motorsport 7 dropping this week, several Forza deals are going around, mainly on VIP passes. It's a good opportunity to clean up on additional content for your favorite racing games.

And there are several great Marvel and Transformers games that are marked down, including Devastation! (And Deadpool, of course.)

