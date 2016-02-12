This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Call Of Duty, Transformers And More
It's time for yet another sale on the Xbox Live Marketplace, as this week's Deals With Gold have been posted – and there are a lot of good bargains to go around.
First off, Call of Duty fans should be pleased with the numbers that are on sale for both Xbox One and Xbox 360, including the Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles Edition, as well as Infinite Warfare, so you can clean up on that for dirt cheap.
With Forza Motorsport 7 dropping this week, several Forza deals are going around, mainly on VIP passes. It's a good opportunity to clean up on additional content for your favorite racing games.
And there are several great Marvel and Transformers games that are marked down, including Devastation! (And Deadpool, of course.)
Check out the next few pages to see what's on sale!
Xbox One
- 10 Second Ninja X – 70% Pub Sale
- Action Henk – 70% Pub Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos – 80% DWG
- Cabela's African Adventures – 75% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition – 67% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition – 60% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – 17% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe – 20% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – 67% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition – 67% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition – 30% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition – 35% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition – 40% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass – 40% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – 20% Pub Sale
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare – 50% Pub Sale
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition – 67% Pub Sale
- Deadpool – 67% Pub Sale
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – 70% Pub Sale
- Duck Dynasty – 80% Pub Sale
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR – 60% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 VIP – 50% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP – 80% DWG
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – 67% Pub Sale
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan – 30% DWG
- Hue – 70% Pub Sale
Xbox One Con’t.
- Human Fall Flat – 50% Pub Sale
- Hunting Simulator – 50% Spotlight
- I Am Bread – 50% DWG
- King's Quest : The Complete Collection – 50% Pub Sale
- Lightfield – 10% Spotlight
- Lock's Quest – 60% DWG
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition – 40% DWG
- Mafia III Season Pass – 40% DWG
- Mafia III – 40% DWG
- Manual Samuel – 70% Pub Sale
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – 50% Pub Sale
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – 50% Pub Sale
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition – 50% DWG
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – 50% DWG
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle – 60% DWG
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – 50% DWG
- Need for Speed – 60% DWG
- Paladins Realm Pack – 20% DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – 60% DWG
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – 67% DWG
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle – 67% Pub Sale
- Pumped BMX+ – 70% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Aftershock – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Esper – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Marauder – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Masamune – 40% Pub Sale
Xbox One Con’t.
- Rocket League – Proteus – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Triton – 40% Pub Sale
- Rocket League – Vulcan – 40% Pub Sale
- Serial Cleaner – 50% Pub Sale
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure – 70% Pub Sale
- The Dwarves – 80% DWG
- The Flame in the Flood – 50% Pub Sale
- The Legend of Korra – 67% Pub Sale
- The Little Acre – 70% Pub Sale
- The Swindle – 70% Pub Sale
- This Is The Police – 60% DWG
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – 50% DWG
- Tokyo 42 – 33% DWG
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 – 67% Pub Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: Devastation – 50% Pub Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron – 50% Pub Sale
- Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark – 75% Pub Sale
- White Night – 67% Pub Sale
- WRC 5 eSports Edition – 80% DWG
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship – 70% DWG
Xbox 360
- Alien Rage – 80% DWG
- Cabela's Alaskan Adventures – 50% Pub Sale
- Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013 – 67% Pub Sale
- Cabela's Hunting Expeditions – 67% Pub Sale
- Cabela's Survival: SoK – 67% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty 2 – 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty 3 – 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare – 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty Classic – 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – 60% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II – 60% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass- 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle – 67% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – 60% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – 50% Pub Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War – 50% Pub Sale
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare – 67% Pub Sale
- DAH! Path of the Furon – 85% DWG
- Deadfall Adventures – 90% DWG
- Deadpool – 67% Pub Sale
- Dogfight 1942 – 80% DWG
Xbox 360 Con’t.
- Enemy Front – 80% DWG
- Legend of Kay Anniversary – 85% DWG
- Painkiller Hell & Damnation – 90% DWG
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle – 60% Pub Sale
- Red Faction: Armageddon – 85% DWG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold – 80% DWG
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior – 80% DWG
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – 80% DWG
- Things on Wheels – 75% DWG
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 – 67% Pub Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon – 75% Pub Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: Devastation – 50% Pub Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron – 40% Pub Sale
- TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark – 75% Pub Sale
This sale is taking place from now through next Tuesday at 6 AM EDT, so get to shopping! (And make sure to snag Fall of Cybertron while you're at it -- it's a blast.)prev