This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Deals On Grand Theft Auto V, Star Wars: Battlefront II And More

It’s that time once again – time to take advantage of some great deals on Xbox One and Xbox 360, with this week’s Deals With Gold.

The deals are live now, and will be ongoing through next Tuesday, March 27, at 6 AM EDT. During that time, if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you’ll be able to clean house on a number of deals.

These include a variety of Electronic Arts games. For instance, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition is just six bucks. That’s an incredible price for a great game. For that matter, you can also get the backward compatible Skate 3 for just five bucks, and Star Wars: Battlefront II can be yours for under $25.

If it’s Grand Theft Auto V you’re after, you’ll find a number of bundles listed below, from the standard game to full packages with special cards. So you can pick which one is best for you.

Check out the list of deals below, and happy shopping!

Xbox One

Xbox 360

As far as what we recommend, the three games we mentioned above are superb deals (and you can get them all for like $31). Plus, Grand Theft Auto V is terrific. Get ’em all!