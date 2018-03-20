Gaming

This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Include Deals On Grand Theft Auto V, Star Wars: Battlefront II And More

By

It’s that time once again – time to take advantage of some great deals on Xbox One and Xbox 360, with this week’s Deals With Gold.

The deals are live now, and will be ongoing through next Tuesday, March 27, at 6 AM EDT. During that time, if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you’ll be able to clean house on a number of deals.

These include a variety of Electronic Arts games. For instance, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition is just six bucks. That’s an incredible price for a great game. For that matter, you can also get the backward compatible Skate 3 for just five bucks, and Star Wars: Battlefront II can be yours for under $25.

If it’s Grand Theft Auto V you’re after, you’ll find a number of bundles listed below, from the standard game to full packages with special cards. So you can pick which one is best for you.

Check out the list of deals below, and happy shopping!

Xbox One

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle

USD 32.00

60%

Battlefield 1 Revolution

USD 19.80

67%

Dying : Reborn

USD 13.99

30%

Fe

USD 14.99

25%

FIFA 18

USD 19.80

67%

FIFA 18 Icon Edition

USD 50.00

50%

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition

USD 32.00

60%

Goliath

USD 10.49

30%

Grand Theft Auto V

USD 30.00

50%

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card

USD 75.99

5%

Grand Theft Auto V And Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle

USD 59.99

40%

GTAV, Starter Pack And Great White Shark Card Bundle

USD 71.99

40%

GTAV, Starter Pack And Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

USD 100.00

50%

GTAV, Starter Pack And Whale Shark Card Bundle

USD 89.99

40%

Horse Racing 2016

USD 1.95

85%

Hunter’s Legacy

USD 2.80

60%

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

USD 5.00

75%

Mordheim: City Of The Damned

USD 10.00

75%

NHL 18

USD 18.00

70%

NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition

USD 30.00

70%

NHL 18 Young Stars Edition

USD 24.00

70%

Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

USD 8.00

60%

Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition

USD 8.25

67%

Skate 3

USD 4.99

75%

Star Wars Battlefront II

USD 24.00

60%

The Surge

USD 20.00

60%

The Surge: Complete Edition

USD 35.00

50%

The Technomancer

USD 10.00

75%

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

USD 6.00

85%

UFC 3

USD 38.99

35%

UFC 3 Deluxe Edition

USD 47.99

40%

Xbox 360

Scourge: Outbreak “Blindside” Multiplayer Map Pack

No

USD 1.99

50%

The Escapists

No

USD 4.99

75%

The Splatters

Yes

USD 2.49

75%

Worms

No

USD 1.24

75%

As far as what we recommend, the three games we mentioned above are superb deals (and you can get them all for like $31). Plus, Grand Theft Auto V is terrific. Get ’em all!

