This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Features Discounts On Star Wars: Battlefront II, Street Fighter And More

It's time for another week of bargains on the Xbox front, as Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has revealed the bargains that are available as part of this week's Deals With Gold!

There are quite a few notable bargains this week on Xbox One, including a price drop for both Star Wars: Battlefront II's standard edition as well as the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition, which you can get for $35.99 or $40.00, respectively. You can also grab deals on Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2, picking them both up for the low price of $26.40! Other games are also on sale, including Battlefield 4 and Assault Android Cactus.

If you're looking to take the Xbox 360 route, you can get several Street Fighter games for a great price, including Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition and Ultra Street Fighter IV. You can also get Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition for either Xbox One or Xbox 360 for just under $12!

Here's the full rundown of deals. They're available from now through next Tuesday morning at 6 AM EDT.

(Specific Gold member deals are marked with an asterisk.)

