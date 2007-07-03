This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Are Live, Save On Mass Effect, Transformers And More

By ComicBook.com Staff

Transformers Devastation

As if the ongoing Countdown Sale wasn't enough to get you to spend money on the Xbox Live Marketplace, Microsoft has also posted a fresh Deals With Gold sale for the week, letting you save even more money on a few different games, from Life Is Strange: Before the Storm to indie favorites like Beach Buggy Racing and Guns, Gore and Cannoli.

But, like last week, the big highlight has to be the Transformers games from Activision. The company recently removed these games from PlayStation Network and Steam, including favorites like Transfomers: Fall of Cybertron and Transformers: Devastation. Chances are the games will be gone from Xbox after this week (probably due to the lapse of rights for the games), so consider this a last call to get them for a great price.

The deals are below, and are good through next Tuesday, January 2nd, at 6 AM EDT. Happy shopping!

Xbox One

Beach Buggy Racing $ 3.00 Gold
Coffin Dodgers $ 4.80 Gold
Fearful Symmetry & The Cursed Prince $ 8.99 Gold
Ginger: Beyond The Crystal $ 6.60 Gold
Guns, Gore And Cannoli $ 4.00 Gold
Hitman – GOTY Edition $ 40.19 Spotlight
Jotun: Valhalla Edition $ 4.95 Gold
Knee Deep $ 7.50 Gold
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season $ 11.89 Spotlight
Lords Of The Fallen $ 6.00 Gold
Lords Of The Fallen Digital Complete Edition $ 9.00 Gold
Paladins – Realm Pack $ 3.34 Spotlight
Paladins Founder's Pack $ 13.39 Spotlight
Paladins VIP Pack $ 10.04 Spotlight
R.b.i. Baseball 17 $ 6.60 Spotlight
Rock 'n Racing Off Road Dx $ 4.00 Gold
Sine Mora Ex $ 11.99 Gold
Smite – 1500 Gems $ 19.99 Spotlight
Smite – 2500 Gems $ 26.24 Spotlight
Smite – 3500 Gems $ 34.99 Spotlight
Smite – 400 Gems $ 6.79 Spotlight
Smite – 800 Gems $ 11.99 Spotlight
Smite – 8000 Gems $ 64.99 Spotlight
Smite Ultimate God Pack Bundle $ 15.00 Spotlight
Solar Shifter Ex $ 3.30 Gold
Spintires: Mudrunner $ 29.99 Spotlight
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax $ 6.69 Gold
Sublevel Zero Redux $ 10.00 Gold
Super Toy Cars $ 5.00 Gold
Tachyon Project $ 5.00 Gold
The Bunker $ 10.00 Gold
The Legend Of Korra $ 3.75 Spotlight
The Little Acre $ 2.60 Gold
The Solus Project $ 6.00 Gold
Transformers: Devastation $ 10.00 Spotlight
Transformers: Rise Of The Dark Spark $ 12.00 Spotlight
Trove – Eclipse Pack $ 10.00 Gold
Trove – Infinium Chef Pack $ 10.00 Gold
Worms Battlegrounds $ 6.25 Gold

Xbox 360

Abyss Odyssey $ 10.49 Gold
Alien Rage $ 2.99 Gold
Dah! Path Of The Furon $ 2.99 Gold
Dogfight 1942 $ 1.99 Gold
Enemy Front $ 7.99 Gold
Guncraft: Blocked And Loaded $ 5.24 Gold
Jet Set Radio $ 4.99 Gold
Mass Effect 2 $ 9.99 Gold
Mass Effect 3 $ 9.99 Gold
Monster Jam: Battlegrounds $ 1.99 Gold
Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion $ 2.49 Gold
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax $ 14.99 Gold
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold $ 2.24 Gold
Sniper: Ghost Warrior $ 2.24 Gold
The Legend Of Korra $ 3.74 Spotlight
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon $ 9.99 Spotlight
Transformers: Devastation $ 7.99 Spotlight
Transformers: Fall Of Cybertron $ 7.49 Spotlight
Transformers: Rise Of The Dark Spark $ 9.99 Spotlight
Transformers: War For Cybertron $ 4.99 Spotlight
Zeno Clash 2 $ 4.94 Gold
