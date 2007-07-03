This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Are Live, Save On Mass Effect, Transformers And More

As if the ongoing Countdown Sale wasn't enough to get you to spend money on the Xbox Live Marketplace, Microsoft has also posted a fresh Deals With Gold sale for the week, letting you save even more money on a few different games, from Life Is Strange: Before the Storm to indie favorites like Beach Buggy Racing and Guns, Gore and Cannoli.

But, like last week, the big highlight has to be the Transformers games from Activision. The company recently removed these games from PlayStation Network and Steam, including favorites like Transfomers: Fall of Cybertron and Transformers: Devastation. Chances are the games will be gone from Xbox after this week (probably due to the lapse of rights for the games), so consider this a last call to get them for a great price.

The deals are below, and are good through next Tuesday, January 2nd, at 6 AM EDT. Happy shopping!

Xbox One

Xbox 360