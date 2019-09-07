Gaming

Xbox Live Is Down

Xbox Live is down and experiencing issues. It’s currently unclear how widespread the issue is, but […]

By

Xbox Live is down and experiencing issues. It’s currently unclear how widespread the issue is, but it appears the issue is impacting many players and many regions. The news comes way of the official Xbox Support Twitter account, which reveals some players are reporting issues of not being able to sign. The support team is aware of these issues, and a solution is currently being worked on, however, there’s no word when a fix will go live. That said, usually these type of issues are solved in a few hours.

As you may know, Xbox Live had a heck of a month last month, going down three times in three days. Again, it never went down across the board for everybody, but a large number of Xbox One players reported issues during this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, Xbox One players are not happy about the service once again going down. As you will know, every time Xbox Live or PSN goes down, there’s outrage, but given how often it’s been happening to Xbox Live lately, means players are even more frustrated than normal.

Of course, going down on a Friday night is a horrible time go down as well. The fact NBA 2K20 launched today alongside Gears 5 early access only heightens the issue. In other words, if this was noon on a Wednesday, it wouldn’t be as big of a problem, but Friday nights see a big uptick in traffic.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation develops.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts