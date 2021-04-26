Xbox Reveals Games With Gold Lineup for May

With May quickly approaching, Xbox has today revealed which games will be available to download for no charge at all throughout the month for those subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. Much as we have become accustomed to over the past few years, four new titles will be making their way to Games with Gold in the coming month, with the full lineup containing a fair mix of recent and older releases.

Per usual, Microsoft will also be staggering these games out a bit over the course of May. While one title will be available for the entirety of the month, another will only be available in the first half of May with another being downloadable only in the back half. The fourth game will then be available starting in the middle of May and lasting for a month into June.

Here's the full slate of titles coming to Games with Gold for May 2021, along with the descriptions of each directly from Xbox.

Armello: A grim fairytale board game comes to life, this swashbuckling adventure brings together the deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG. As the hero, you’ll wage epic battles, explore the vast kingdom, cast spells, and vanquish monsters, all with the ultimate goal of becoming the next King or Queen of Armello.

Available from May 1-31

Dungeons 3: Help the Dungeon Lord succeed in conquest in this dungeon building, real time strategy game. Head the frontlines under the guidance of his chief lieutenant, the dark elf Thalya, and command the most terrifying army the world has ever seen. Choose among orcs, succubae, zombies, and more, and use every trick in the book to take down the do-gooders of the overworld once and for all!

Available from May 16 to June 15

Lego Batman: He is vengeance… He is the night… He is Lego Batman. Build, drive, swing, and fight your way through Gotham as the caped crusader and his sidekick, Robin. And, in a gameplay twist, play as the villains in story mode and help in their nefarious plans to take over the city.

Available from May 1-15

Tropico 4: As El Presidente, the ruler of your small island nation, it is your job to gain the support of the people, negotiate with foreign superpowers, and even deal with any natural disasters which threaten your country. Test your political mettle and remember that everyone has an agenda, so while it’s good to keep your friends close, it’s better to keep your enemies closer.

Available from May 16-31

So what do you think about this lineup for Xbox Games with Gold in May? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.