Xbox Live Gold Prices Are Going Up In Some Regions

Bad news UK gamers: Xbox Live Gold prices are increasing. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed new pricing for each of the service’s different tiers, meaning, next time you renew you’re going to have to open you wallet a little bit wider.

If you buy your Xbox Live Gold in 12-month subscriptions, you will now pay 50 pounds rather than 40 pounds. If you’re more of an every three months type of subscriber, then you’ll see an increase from 15 pounds to 18 pounds. And if you’re one of those gamers who like to live on edge by paying month-by-month, you’ll notice an increase from 6 pounds to 7 pounds.

As you can see, buying annual subscriptions still offers the most bang for your buck. Oddly enough though, quarterly costs the same as month-by-month.

The new pricing is poised to roll out on May 8, unless you’re already a member, then the pricing won’t go live until August 7. In other words, it would be smart to add another 12-monther onto your subscription before August comes around.

“To ensure gamers have consistent pricing for Xbox Live Gold across Europe we are making changes to UK pricing from May 8th,” said Microsoft of the announcement in a statement provided to VG 24/7. Prices will rise by £1 a month for our monthly subscriptions, £3 for our quarterly subscriptions and by £10 a year for an annual membership. This new pricing is aligned to the changes we made in the region in 2016 as we strive to offer our members premium gaming and entertainment services at a fair price. We have notified members whose accounts are on recurring billing in the UK so they are aware well in advance.”

“As of May 08, the 12-month subscription fee for Xbox Live Gold is increasing from £39.99 to £49.99 to address changing market conditions,” added Microsoft in a general statement sent to all Xbox Live Gold subscribers impacted by the change. “All current subscribers will keep their current subscription fee for 90 days. You will be charged the new price effective August 7, 2019 unless you choose to cancel your subscription before the next scheduled payment.”

This new pricing adjustment brings Xbox Live Gold in-line with PlayStation Plus in the UK, which made the price-hike back in 2017.

